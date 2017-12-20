Oddo: Napoli don’t allow you to attack

After seeing his Udinese side eliminated from the Coppa Italia against Napoli, Massimo Oddo says the Partenopei make it impossible for sides to attack them.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the game’s only goal against the in-form Zebrette, but the visitors never really managed to threaten Napoli’s defence, despite having plans to get at them.

“We had also prepared to make more counter-attacks,” he told Rai Sport. “But it is down to Napoli’s talent that we did not put those plans into practice.

“It is generally not a choice that teams play deep against Napoli, but because they force you to do that.”

Overall, the Udinese boss is happy with his side’s performance, but was left frustrated by the way Napoli opened the scoring.

“I was angry on the Napoli goal, because the team worked so hard and ran very few risks, so we shouldn’t have lost the ball so cheaply,” he added.

“Today we had to make changes, it was physiological, but it’s not easy against a side that is that strong.

“We did very well defensively.”