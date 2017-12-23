Official Line-Ups: Juventus v Roma

Wojciech Szczesny takes centre stage against his former club Roma as he deputises for Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon.

The 39-year-old’s calf injury gives him the chance to impress against his old team, as does Medhi Benatia ahead of him in defence in an otherwise full strength Juventus line-up.

For the visitors, Eusebio Di Francesco also had no fitness or suspension concerns to any of his starting side, with Gregoire Defrel the only worry, as he too picks his strongest line-up for the trip to Turin.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic.

Roma (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; De Rossi, Nainggolan, Strootman; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti.