Official Line-Ups: Roma v SPAL

As Italy looks to swiftly move on from Friday afternoon’s World Cup draw, Roma and SPAL provide the perfect antidote as they get the weekend action underway.

Serie A takes centre stage again, with the game of large significance for both as a win would propel the Giallorossi into the top three, while a victory for the visitors would lift them out of the relegation zone.

With Daniele De Rossi suspended and Radja Nainggolan injured, Eusebio Di Francesco is forced into a midfield rethink as Maxime Gonalons and Lorenzo Pellegrini, while Cengiz Under steps in for Diego Perotti in attack.

Roma (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Gonalons, Strootman; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.

SPAL (3-5-2): Gomis; Cremonesi, Vicari, Felipe; Lazzari, Schiattarella, Viviani, Grassi, Mattiello; Paloschi, Bonazzoli.