Olympiacos v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus travel to the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis to take on Olympiacos in their final Champions League Group D match, knowing that victory will see them into the knockout stage.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men will still make it to the last 16 should Sporting CP fail to beat Barcelona in the group’s other game.

The Greek side have a tough task going into their encounter against the Bianconeri given they have lost five of the seven meetings between the pair, and have not won their last three home Champions League matches.

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has viral gastroenteritis and has not been called up by Juventus, thus a centre-back pairing of Mehdi Benatia and Andrea Barzagli start in Piraeus.

Olympiacos: Proto; Elabdellaoui, Nikolaou, Engels, Koutris; Romao, Tachtsidis; Felipe Pardo, Odjidja, Seba; Djurdjevic.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Benatia, Barzagli, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain