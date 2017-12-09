Pjanic: I want to avoid Manchester City

After Juventus’ 0-0 draw with Inter on Saturday evening, Bianconeri midfielder Miralem Pjanic turned his attention to Monday afternoon’s Champions League draw and revealed he wants to avoid Manchester City in the knockout stage.

Juventus finished second in Group D to Barcelona and thus could face of of City, Manchester United, Besiktas, Liverpool, PSG or Tottenham Hotspur.

“Anyone we get will be tough, they are all quality teams,” Pjanic told Mediaset Premium.

“If there was one I wouldn’t like to get it would be Manchester City. I have always had respect for Pep Guardiola’s teams, given they play beautiful and effective football.”