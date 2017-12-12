PODCAST: AC Milan win big as the top all flop

Our regular host has gone missing in action but fear not, Nicholas Carroll is here with Vito Doria and Caterina Mirra to save the day with the latest FIFpod!

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

It was a bumper weekend of calcio, even though all of the scores were not too thrilling but there was plenty to discuss nonetheless.

Our usual host Conor Clancy and regular guest Luca Gunby spent the weekend taking in the football in Italy and they took time to record a quick segment for the pod from a snowy Bergamo.

