PODCAST: Dov Discusses… Juventus with Adam Digby

With the Serie A season well underway, Dov Schiavone caught up wth Serie A journalist and Juventus expert Adam Digby to discuss the Bianconeri’s recent results and where it leaves them in terms of retaining the Scudetto.

Dov also dreams of a Gonzalo Higuain bod, and Adam has some wise words for Gianluigi Donnrumma.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here