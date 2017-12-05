PODCAST: The Witches of the South cast a spell over AC Milan

Benevento are off the mark in Serie A! As well as that, there was plenty to discuss in Serie A this week and Conor Clancy, Vito Doria and Nic Carroll are here to discuss it all.

Napoli fell to Juventus, Inter smashed Chievo and Lazio edged Sampdoria in one of the season’s most exciting games so far.

