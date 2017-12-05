Pordenone ask EA and Konami for help ahead of Inter clash

Ahead of their Coppa Italia clash with Inter, Frulian minnows Pordenone have asked EA Sports, makers of the FIFA series of games, and Konami, who release PES, for help in overcoming their opponents.

The Serie C side are not in the two best selling football simulations and as such Pordenone tweeted: “A game so crazy you can’t even play it on Playstation.

“When reality overcomes the virtual. Hey @EA_FIFA_Italia and @officialpes, can you do something?”