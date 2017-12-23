Record-breaking Hamsik gives Napoli win over Sampdoria

Napoli made it 13 Serie A games unbeaten against Sampdoria, after a thrilling 3-2 win at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday afternoon.

Gaston Ramirez gave the visitors a shock lead just two minutes in with a stunning freekick, before Allan bagged the equaliser 14 minutes later.

Fabio Quagliarella put Samp back in the lead from the penalty spot, then a six minute double salvo just before half-time from Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik ensured a hard fought win for Napoli.

That goal means Hamsik has now surpassed Diego Maradona’s 95 goals for the Partenopei, and as a result he becomes the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

With Juventus not playing until Saturday evening, Napoli move four points clear atop Serie A.

A 35-yard missile from Ramirez wrong-footed Pepe Reina in the Napoli goal, as it flew into the top corner.

Napoli laid siege to the Sampdoria goal. First, Jose Callejon forced a good save from Emiliano Viviano with an excellent volley, then a Dries Mertens shot scraped the post from outside the penalty area.

The equaliser did come through Allan, as Callejon again shot at Viviano but the goalkeeper was unable to divert the ball out of the Brazilian’s path and he made it 1-1.

But, the home side again found themselves behind as Elseid Hysaj brought Ramirez down and Quagliarella stepped up to convert the spot kick.

It could have been two for the Neapolitan, but Quagliarella put his drive just wide of the post.

Insigne, who returned to the Napoli line-up, as he finished a stylish Mertens flick. Then the San Paolo went wild as captain Hamsik tapped in Napoli’s third, taking him to 116 Partenopei goals, one more than Maradona.