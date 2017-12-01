Relentless Roma put sloppy SPAL to the sword

In their first Serie A meeting in 49 years, Roma easily swatted SPAL aside 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday and extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Lupi feasted upon Felipe’s early foolishness in this game as his 11th red card of the past decade (a Serie A record) opened the floodgates for Edin Dzeko, Kevin Strootman and Lorenzo Pellegrini to fire them to three points.

It took just 10 minutes for the game to take a major turn when the away side were reduced to 10 men as Felipe was shown a straight red card, with the help of VAR, for tugging down Dzeko on the edge of the area as he ran in on goal.

Following the sending off, it took just eight more minutes for Roma to break SPAL’s resistance as Stephan El Shaarway expertly picked out Dzeko with a fine ball over the top and the striker steadied himself before dragging his low effort in off the far post.

Lovely first touch by Dzeko, not a bad assist from El Shaarawy

Only Benevento with 0 have picked up fewer than the Ferrara side’s two away points this season and that statistic certainly didn’t look like changing as Alfred Gomis was called upon to keep out Kostas Manolas with a flying right hand.

However, his fragile and lethargic defence didn’t help him and even when the 24-year-old produced another good save to keep out Pellegrini, nobody reacted to the follow-up, allowing El Shaarawy to brilliantly set up Strootman to blast in a second.

Un pequeño deja vu. El furibundo remate de Strootman para poner el Roma 2-0 SPAL.

The chances continued to flow for the capital club as Dzeko and Maxime Gonalons both went close before the third was added shortly after half-time when Pellegrini sent a downward header to the back of the net for his first goal for his boyhood heroes.

A consolation did come on 56 minutes as Roma’s run without a clean sheet extended to four games when a cheeky Panenka penalty from former Giallorosso Federico Viviani was tipped onto the bar by Alisson but the midfielder was alert to thrash in the follow-up.

Roma were unlucky not to add a fourth when Pellegrini had his free-kick tipped onto the crossbar and Gerson somehow blazed over from three yards as SPAL’s wait for a first win in Rome since September 1965 was extended.