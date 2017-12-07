Rijeka v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Still reeling from their shock draw to basement boys Benevento, AC Milan look to return to winning ways against Croatian club Rijeka in the Europa League.

The Rossoneri are guaranteed top spot in Group D with a game to spare, affording new coach Gennaro Gattuso the opportunity to give field an experimental team.

Marco Storari makes a rare appearance in goal, whilst Patrick Cutrone joins Andre Silva up front.

The major talking point is the inclusion of 19-year-old midfielder Niccolo Zanellato, who makes only his second start for his hometown club.

Rijeka’s run in the competition is over, but the hosts will be keen to leave with a major scalp in the Diavolo.

Rijeka: Sluga; Vesovic, Elez, Zuparic, Zuta; Males, Pavicic; Acosty, Gavranovic, Krvzic; Puljic

AC Milan: Storari; Zapata, Paletta, Romagnoli; Calabria, Zanellato, Biglia, Locatelli, Antonelli; Andre Silva, Cutrone