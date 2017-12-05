Roma v Qarabag: Official Line-Ups

Knowing that victory will guarantee qualification from the Group Stage of the Champions League, Roma continue with Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy for the visit of Qarabag.

The forward duo linked up well during Friday’s 3-1 league win over SPAL, and coach Eusebio Di Francesco will be hopeful they can find the goals to ease the Lupi’s passage into the next round.

Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti have recovered from minor knocks to return to the starting line-up, whilst Federico Fazio replaces Juan Jesus in the heart of defence.

Having missed out on the win over SPAL through suspension, Daniele De Rossi regains the captain’s armband in the centre of midfield, alongside Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman.

A draw would prove sufficient for Roma should Atletico Madrid fail to beat Chelsea in Group C’s other fixture.

Qarabag’s maiden Champions League venture will come to an end regardless of the result, but the Azerbaijani outfit will look to go out with a famous victory over their more illustrious opponents.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Perotti, El Shaarawy, Dzeko

Qarabag: Sehic; Medvedev, Yunuszada, Rzezniczak, Guerrier; Ismaylov, Garayov, Almeida, Michel, Madatov; Ndlovu