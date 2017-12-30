Roma v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Club record signing Patrik Schick is given a starting berth as Roma look to return to winning ways against Sassuolo on Saturday.

The Czech striker missed a golden opportunity to snatch a draw late on in the 1-0 defeat to Juventus last time out, but is afforded an opportunity to make amends at the Stadio Olimpico.

With only one league goal since the start of October, Edin Dzeko is struggling for form but continues to lead the line, flanked by Schick and Diego Perotti.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini starts against his former club in the heart of midfield, in the place of Kevin Strootman.

Sassuolo will be looking to stun their more illustrious hosts and spoil Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco’s reunion with the side he left in the summer, but must do so without the injured Domenico Berardi.

Centre-back Paolo Cannavaro plays the final game of his career before retirement, with the 36-year-old set to join brother Fabio on the coaching staff of Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Schick, Dzeko, Perotti

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Peluso; Missiroli, Magnanelli, Duncan; Politano, Falcinelli, Ragusa