Sampdoria v Lazio: Official line-ups

Sampdoria will be looking to continue their impressive home form in this Serie A season as they welcome Lazio to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Simone Inzaghi’s Biancocelesti have enjoyed a strong start to 2016/17, but visit the Marassi, where the Blucerchiati have won each of their seven games this term, with one of those fixtures technically being an away game against city rivals Genoa.

Samp’s Lucas Torreira will no doubt make life difficult for his opposite numbers in midfield, while Fabio Quagliarella and Duvan Zapata play ahead of Gaston Ramirez in attack, and the trio will be keen to cause problems at any opportunity for Thomas Strakosha in the away goal.

For the visitors, meanwhile, Inzaghi has lined his side up in a 3-5-2 formation, with capocannoniere hopeful Ciro Immobile leading the line. The Italy forward already has 15 goals to his name this season – 45 percent of Lazio’s season total – and is one behind top scorer Mauro Icardi.

Samp (4-3-1-2): Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Murru; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Ramírez; Quagliarella, Zapata.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, de Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile.