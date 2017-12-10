San Paolo prepares for Napoli-Fiorentina sellout

Napoli’s clash with Fiorentina at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday afternoon is set to be played to a full house in Campania.

Following successive defeats against Juventus in Serie A and Feyenoord in the Champions League, which resulted in the Partenopei dropping into the Europa League, Maurizio Sarri’s men will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Napoli have also relinquished top spot in the league table to Inter but as they look to move back to the summit, they will be cheered on by a packed out home crowd.

Tutto Napoli reported that the Distinti and Curva sections behind each goal at the San Paolo both have no tickets left, while only a few hundred tickets remained in the Tribuna and lower curva areas, which are expected to be snapped up before kick-off.

A win over the Viola on home turf, with the game kicking off at 3pm local time, would put Napoli back on top of the pile and move them a little closer to the title of winter champions.