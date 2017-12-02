Sarri: Higuain is a phenomenon

After Napoli’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus, Partenopei boss Maurizio Sarri has heaped praise on goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain, whose winning goal decided the tie.

Former Partenopei idol Higuain made it five goals in five appearances against Napoli, as he opened the scoring just 13 minutes in.

The Argentine’s strike also means Juventus have broken their own record of scoring in consecutive Serie A matches, which now stands at 44.

“The stats of the game show we had a 78 pecent territorial advantage, higher than we did against Benevento,” Sarri told Mediaset Premium.

“If we had this advantage I would want to say we ground out a win. In reality we paid the price for our forwards not being as good as they usually are.

“It’s not like we made many changes, or played in a completely different way until the final moments. Juventus only had two or three chances.”

As a result, Juventus move to within one point of Serie A leaders Napoli, and Inter could go top should they beat Chievo on Sunday.

“The other teams are stronger than us,” Sarri went on. “Napoli can’t think about winning the Scudetto.

“We have lost our first Serie A match in nine months, even though we know we have certain problems in certain areas of the field.

“I got the feeling the team were a bit nervous, though I didn’t have it this morning or in the dressing room.

“Higuain is phenomenal in these situations. They have €90 million less, but three points more because he is a phenomenon.”

