Sassuolo stun wasteful Roma to snatch late draw

Roma squandered a first half lead as they could only muster a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, despite a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini against his former club.

The midfielder spent two seasons with the Neroverdi after graduating from Roma’s youth academy, and came back to haunt his former employers following a return to the capital in the summer.

Latching on to Edin Dzeko’s lay-off midway through the first half, Pellegrini fired beyond Andrea Consigli, but a wasteful Giallorossi were unable to take a hatful of chances and were duly punished by Simone Missiroli’s late header.

Sassuolo started the match on the front foot and looked to take the game to Roma. In his final appearance before retirement, Paolo Cannavaro met an early corner to guide a powerful header goalward, only for Dzeko to get his body in the way.

The Neroverdi continued to press forward, with Matteo Politano cutting inside well to force Alisson into action within the opening 10 minutes.

A moment later the 24-year-old came close to silencing the Stadio Olimpico. Antonino Ragusa got beyond Alessandro Florenzi and cut the ball across the face of goal for Politano, who took advantage of a Federico Fazio slip to fire in a first time effort. Only a low diving effort to his right from Alisson kept the scores level.

However, as the first half wore on Roma began to assert their authority and control possession in the visitors’ half, without being able to penetrate a determined defence.

Quick feet from Diego Perotti allowed him to release Aleksandar Kolarov down the left, but Patrik Schick was unable to guide the Serb’s cross from the byline on target.

On the half-hour mark the Lupi finally broke the deadlock, courtesy of Sassuolo old boy Pellegrini. Perotti’s jinked into the box and looked to play into the feet of Schick. Despite a poor touch, the ball found it’s way to Dzeko, who teed up the onrushing Pellegrini to coolly slot home with his left foot.

Despite taking the lead, Roma continued to lack fluidity, particularly in the final third. They did come close to doubling their advantage shortly before half time, as the marauding Kolarov burst beyond the backline and into the box, only to blast well over from the left.

In the second half the hosts continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession. The impressive Radja Nainggolan pinched the ball in midfield and drove forward, before dropping his shoulder to create space for a low shot, forcing Consigli into an early save.

Having come on for Schick on the hour, substitute Stephan El Shaarawy almost made an immediate impact. Showing a superb touch to keep an awkward ball in play, the Italian international played a give-and-go with Florenzi, but couldn’t connect properly with the return pass over the top.

Kolarov was causing problems for Sassuolo down the left and once again skipped into the box, before cutting back for El Shaarawy. However, his first-time effort was well stopped at close range.

Dzeko looked to have finally ended his goal drought midway through the second period. Latching on to Perotti’s through ball, the Bosnian fired expertly into the top corner, only to be flagged for offside. It appeared to have been marginal, and the striker showed his frustration at the decision.

Roma were made to rue their wastefulness as Sassuolo hit back against the run of play, with only 10 minutes remaining. A pinpoint Peluso cross was met by the leaping Missiroli, who rose highest to nod beyond Alisson and draw the Neroverdi level.

???? ¡¡¡ SALTA LA SORPRESA !!! ???? GOL GOL GOL GOL GOL GOOOL !!! ?? Salva un balón complicado Politano, la pone Pelusi y Missiroli con sus 191cm la gana por arriba para poner el empate (Min78) AS Roma 1 – 1 Sassuolo (Pellegrini, Missiroli) ??#RomaSassuolo pic.twitter.com/Pv6G3Dvevy — BJL ???? (@BJL__) December 30, 2017

However, the Lupi looked to have hit back immediately through Florenzi, who was making a landmark 200th appearance for his hometown club.

Dzeko collected the ball on the edge of a crowded box and chipped over for Florenzi to fire in, only for his celebrations to be cut short by VAR. With Cengiz Under deemed to be interfering with play from an offside position in the build up to the goal, the strike was chalked off.