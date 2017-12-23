Sassuolo v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will be looking to make amends for their disappointing loss to Udinese last weekend when they take the field against Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium

Luciano Spalletti demotes Davide Santon to the bench following his horror match against the Bianconeri, providing Joao Cancelo the chance to impress with his first Serie A appearance in the Nerazzurri’s starting line-up.

Meanwhile Sassuolo will start with an identical line-up to the team that defeated Sampdoria last week.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Goldaniga, Acerbi, Peluso; Missiroli, Magnanelli, Duncan; Berardi, Falcinelli, Politano.

Inter: Handanovic; D’ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Cancelo; Gagliardini, Valero; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Icardi.