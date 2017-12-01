Serie A round 15 preview: Headline acts take centre stage together

This weekend kicks off with AS Roma entertaining SPAL. Whilst the home side will be confident of three home points, they would be advised to close down their opposition from range. No Serie A side has scored a higher percentage of their goals from outside the box than the visitors (33.3%).

Edin Dzeko has failed to score in each of his last seven Serie A appearances for Roma – the last time he failed to find the net in eight consecutive league games was back in February 2016. This might be the game where his barren run ends.

The marquee game of the week sees the champions take on the league leaders. It may be a case of first goal wins as Juventus have opened the scoring the most times in Serie A this season (13), whilst Napoli have won each of the 12 league matches in which they have gone in front.

Surprisingly only Benevento (0) have won fewer points than Atalanta (two) in away games in Serie A this season despite their recent heroics at Everton, (they have picked up 17 of their 19 points in home games).

Torino may want to keep a closer eye on form player Bryan Cristante who has scored four goals in his last seven Serie A appearances, as many as in the previous 40 for the visitors.

This would seem like the best game to start Gennaro Gattuso’s latest job. However, AC Milan have won only three of their last 12 away league matches against newly-promoted teams in Serie A (D6 L3).

Despite the outlay on transfers this summer, AC Milan have picked up nine points fewer than last season after the first 14 matchdays (20 vs 29). Could this be the weekend for Benevento to get off the mark?

Bologna have certainly shown where the net is of late, they have scored three goals in each of the last two league matches: the last time they netted 3+ goals in three consecutive Serie A matches was back in November 1996.

The home side will want to be fast starters in this game as Cagliari have conceded the joint-most goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (six, level with Crotone).

After notching up three wins in a row in the league, Fiorentina are in a slump and have picked up only two points from the following four Serie A fixtures.

The away side themselves are in a dire state of affairs but Fiorentina should not be complacent at home as seven of Sassuolo’s eight goals in Serie A this season have been scored on the road.

Inter will want to take full advantage of points being dropped in the Napoli-Juventus match and further cement their place in the top four. It may not be plain sailing though as Chievo have lost only one of their last five away fixtures in Serie A (W1 D3).

The home side will look to the flanks as they use width better than most with 10 goals directly from crosses – a league-high this season.

Sampdoria are the only side with a 100% home record in Serie A this season (six wins in six home games). This will be a stern test of their aspirations after disappointing last time out against Bologna.

The hosts need to watch their tackles as Lazio have scored 14 goals from set-piece situations this season – the best in Serie A right now.

Potentially the least exciting fixture of the weekend sees Crotone take on Udinese, the home side have attempted only 133 shots so far – a league-low. Udinese are fourth from bottom in this category (148 shots).

The visitors should look to Rodrigo de Paul who has been directly involved in four of Udinese’s last eight Serie A goals, scoring one and providing three assists.

Unlike many in Serie A, Verona have a terrible home record have won only one game so far in this campaign (1-0 vs Benevento), losing five times at the Bentegodi.

Verona will want to keep things tight in the opening exchanges as only Lazio (6) have netted more goals than Genoa (5) in the opening 15 minutes of play this season in Serie A.