Serie A round 17 preview: Title chasers and record breakers

The weekend begins with league leaders Inter entertaining Udinese. The hosts have conceded only one goal in the first half hour of games this season, while the visitors have conceded 11 in the same period – only Benevento have conceded more with 12.

If Luciano Spalletti wants to rest Mauro Icardi at any point, this could be the game to do it. Eder performs well against the away side and has scored eight goals in 11 games against the Udinese.

Napoli have lost their scoring touch in recent weeks and have not found the back of the net in three of the last five Serie A matches. In this spell their productivity has weakened also, shooting 15 times on average a match, while in their first 11 encounters saw them shoot on average 19.4 times per game.

The hosts have history on their side though in clashes with Torino. The visitors have won only one of the last 10 matches against Napoli in Serie A (1-0 March 2015).

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it will be the message for Cagliari as far as attacking is concerned. The four goals Leonardo Pavoletti has scored in the league have all arrived with a cross from the right.

Roma should be confident going into this clash as they are unbeaten in the last six league matches against Cagliari (4w, 2d).

AC Milan have remembered where the opposition net is recently and have scored two goals in the last two matches in the league. If this continues then they could be in line for a positive result.

The home side like to work it into the box, or they are poor long range shooters (take your pick). No team has scored less goals than Verona from outside the area in this league.

Gonzalo Higuain should hope to continue his good form for the champions this weekend. He has scored five goals in five matches against Bologna in Serie A.

This could be a hiding to nothing for Roberto Donadoni’s side as the hosts have only lost one of the last last 29 Serie A meetings against Juventus, with 19 wins and nine draws going the way of the Bianconeri.

In the last three away trips Chievo have conceded 10 goals, on average 3.3 per game, obtaining only a point in the process. They will be hoping Stefano Sorrentino can repeat his recent heroics and help improve this statistic.

Crotone will expect to be pushed wide in this match. Only Inter have attempted more crosses (309) than Chievo (270). Crotone on the other hand keep it narrow as they are last in this regard (152) attempted.

A team that needs to work on defending out wide is Fiorentina, only Verona (8) have conceded as many goals from crosses as the Viola in the league.

Despite a gradual upturn in fortunes, history does not favour the visitors as Genoa has won only one of the last 15 games played against Fiorentina in Serie A, in the face of seven draws and seven defeats. Could Giovanni Simeone come back to haunt them?

A landmark fact for Sassuolo is that this fixture was the first hat trick in Serie A for Domenico Berardi at the Luigi Ferraris in November 2013, against Sampdoria. Could history repeat itself?

After a series of three consecutive victories Sampdoria have slumped lately with only one point in the last three matches, in which they have conceded two goals in each. They will be keen to get back to winning ways quickly.

Undoubtledly one of the more intriguing games at the wrong end of the table sees record breaking Benevento host SPAL. Having secured the pointless record. The home side are in sight of another dubious honour. The last team to reach 16 games without a victory was Verona 2015/16. However, could this be the weekend for Benevento to finally take all three points?

SPAL are poor on the road and only two of their 11 points have come away from home. Unsurprisingly only their opponents (zero points) have done worse this season.

After an underwhelming domestic campaign, Atalanta may have turned a corner with two victories in the last three championship matches, as many as those collected in the previous eight games in Serie A.

This makes a clash against Lazio one of the more interesting games of the weekend. Only Napoli (22) have won more points than the visitors (21) away from home this season and no team has scored more than Biancocelesti in the process (20).