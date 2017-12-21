Serie A round 18 preview: Christmas crackers or soggy sprouts?

This weekend begins with Chievo vs Bologna. The home side are goalless in the last 279 minutes of Serie A action – the last time they went four league games in a row without scoring was in May 2016.

The visitors should look to Mattia Destro more than ever in this match. He has already netted six goals against Chievo, more than against any other Serie A opponent.

The last seven Serie A meetings between Cagliari and Fiorentina are in perfect balance, with three wins apiece and a draw.

Whilst set-pieces are vital for weaker Serie A sides, Cagliari has scored only two goals from them this season – fewer than any other side in the league.

The Viola have forgotten how to score recently and have shared two goalless draws in their last two games – the last time they drew three consecutive games 0-0 was in November 1980.

The odds look stacked against visiting Crotone in the capital this weekend. Lazio have scored in each of their last 15 games – currently the longest streak in Serie A.

The visitors may have turned a corner defensively after keeping their first clean sheet after a series of 10 games in which they had shipped at least one goal.

Genoa and Benevento have never met in Serie A, Serie B or Coppa Italia.

The hosts have conceded only three goals in the last five games under Davide Ballardini, while they had shipped 19 in the previous 12 under Ivan Juric.

Genoa though, have only taken two points from home games so far in this campaign – unsurprisingly, only Benevento have a worse record on their own turf so far this season.

Napoli are back at the top of Serie A for now and have collected 42 points so far this season – their joint-best in a single campaign after 17 games since 1987/88 (when they finished second).

Their opponents Sampdoria have hit a poor run of form and have picked-up only one point from their last four games, conceding eight goals in the process.

Napoli could possibly afford to leave it late if they need to. The visitors have conceded seven goals in the last 15 minutes of play – more than any other side. Is mental fatigue an issue for the away side?

Sassuolo may be getting back on track and have now won back-to-back matches for the first time in this Serie A campaign.

A lack of rotation and fatigue could be the cause of the away side’s poor form in the last couple of matches. Inter have used only 19 players in this Serie A campaign – fewer than any other side in the division.

This game should have plenty of action as SPAL host Torino. The home side’s last six Serie A games have seen both teams involved getting on the scoresheet. Cue a dull stalemate! Hopefully not.

For the away side, Andrea Belotti’s goalscoring drought ended after 856 minutes when he scored against Napoli. He would want to get back to his form of last season and build on his strike from last weekend.

Udinese are one of the form teams in Serie A right now and have won their last three league games under Massimo Oddo, scoring at least two goals in the process.

The visitors ought to be in buoyant mood after their exploits against AC Milan. They should look no further than Giampaolo Pazzini for this match. He has scored six goals and made two assists against Udinese in Serie A – the Friulani are his favourite target in the top-flight.

Atalanta are beginning to turn their slow start around and are unbeaten in their last four league games (W2 D2). They are also undefeated in their last four Serie A games against AC Milan (W1 D3).

The outlook is bleak again for Gennaro Gattuso as AC Milan have failed to score in their last three home games against Atalanta.

There is also a lack of resilience at the Rossineri, they have lost each of the seven games in which they’ve been trailing in this Serie A campaign. It might be another poor weekend for them if the visitors score first.

Last but not least, the big game of the weekend yet again sees Juventus in action against a title rival. History is with the home side as they have scored in 23 of the last 24 Serie A games against Roma.

The champions will rely on home comforts as they have won their last six in Turin against Roma in the league, keeping a clean sheet in four of those clashes.

For the visitors last year’s top scorer Edin Dzeko is enduring a barren run in front of goal. He has scored only one goal in his last 10 Serie A appearances, after he had scored seven in the previous five.