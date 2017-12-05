Serie A Team of the Week | Round 15

Juventus beat Napoli in the biggest game of the weekend, as Inter flew top of Serie A with five goals against Chievo.

Roma and Lazio both got the win, whilst AC Milan managed to give Benevento their first ever point in Serie A, with goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli grabbing all the headlines with his 95 minute goal.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-3-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Albano Bizzarri – Udinese

A clean sheet in one of the key matches of the season, denying Crotone an opener after saving Andrea Nalini’s effort when the result was still 0-0 and contributing to a crucial win.

Vincent Laurini – Fiorentina (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The assist for Giovanni Simeone’s opener was the icing on the cake of a complete performance, conceding nothing at the back and being able to be a regular presence up front.

Nicolas N’Koulou – Torino

Andrea Petagna struggled to ever get passed him, and using his physique and defensive prowess, he helped Torino control Atalanta’s attackers, whilst also netting the Granata’s only goal.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (5 apps)

Another game without conceding for the Nerazzurri, who are now top of Serie A. Skrinar’s goal was a masterpiece, with the defender starting off the move and then finishing it. Impossible to get past him in defence.

Giorgio Chiellini – Juventus (3 apps)

The main man in Juventus’ wall in front of Gianluigi Buffon, suffocating Napoli’s quick strikers and giving no chance whatsoever to the Partenopei, who struggled to get any clean shots in.

Ivan Perisic – Inter (4 apps)

A hat-trick for the devastating winger, who is unstoppable on his day. Three goals encapsulating power and skill.

Jakub Jankto – Udinese

Why he had struggled so much to make and impact so far this season is a mystery, and against a technically mediocre team all his skills came out, with two lovely goals and the control of the midfield, giving Udinese the win in Crotone.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta

Came on in the second half against Torino to change the face of Atalanta’s attack, creating chances, delighting the fans with dribbles and passes, and most of all, firing home the equaliser.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (4 apps)

First he made fun of the Napoli fans’ insults. Then he showed everybody his injured hand as he fired Juventus in the lead, scoring the only goal of an absolutely fundamental game. Five goals in five games against Napoli since he left the club. A nightmare for Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Alberto Brignoli – Benevento

Let them say I lived in the time of Brignoli. The stuff dreams are made of. Heaven for Benevento, hell for Milan, but a moment that immediately becomes part of the history of this sport. The goalkeeper scoring the equaliser on 95 minutes against a struggling Milan, for Benevento’s first ever point in Serie A. Beautiful.

Cyril Thereau – Fiorentina (3 apps)

The return of the French striker coincided with Fiorentina returning to victory – the Viola have never won without Thereau on the pitch this season. He got two assists, giving Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa easy chances to score.