Serie A Team of the Week | Round 16

Juventus and Inter drew 0-0 as Napoli and Roma were also goalless, meaning no change at the top of Serie A.

AC Milan went back to winning ways, as Lazio fell to Torino.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-5-1-1 formation deployed, let us know your thoughts!

Stefano Sorrentino – Chievo (4 Team of the Week appearances)

A regular starter in our Team of the Week, and inevitably so: against Roma he put together some really classy and efficient saves, including a double save on Patrick Schick and Gerson and an unbelievable one with his foot on a deflected shot by the Czech striker.

Martin Caceres – Verona (2 apps)

Another solid performance by the former Juventus man, who is really hitting top form. Careful at the back, and always a threat up front, getting his second goal of the season.

Mehdi Benatia – Juventus

Clean and on point for 90 minutes against Inter, having Mauro Icardi in his pocket and giving Serie A’s top scorer not a single chance.

Nicolas N’Koulou – Torino (2 apps)

Quickly becoming one of the most efficient centre-backs in the league, N’Koulou once again showed his strength and tactical knowledge in a crucial win for Torino.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus (2 apps)

A constant threat for Inter on the right flank, producing an incessant amount of crosses and driving the likes of Davide Santon and Borja Valero mental with his dribbles, as well as helping out at the back in covering on Ivan Perisic. Complete performance.

Antonin Barak – Udinese (3 apps)

Three goals this season, nine points for Udinese. A motor in midfield, using his physical strength and his ability to get in the box to beat Benevento.

Tomas Rincon – Torino

A lovely goal as icing on the cake for a rock solid performance in midfield at the Stadio Olimpico, struggling at times in the passing but being perfect in defending.

Jordan Veretout – Fiorentina (3 apps)

Increasingly a candidate to be one of the big surprises in this Serie A campaign. Against one of the best midfields in the country he was able to dictate play, handle possession and defend consistently.

Giacomo Bonaventura – AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso’s saviour for the night, scoring two goals and confirming he is always and added value for the Rossoneri when on top form.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (3 apps)

Another goal, another assist. When he decides to play at his best he really makes a difference. Against Genoa his team immediately conceded, but Ilicic managed to turn things around and give another three points to La Dea.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria

A brace scored in no time against Cagliari, showing everyone he still has it.