Serie A Team of the Week | Round 17

Napoli are back at the top of Serie A, after Inter fell for the first time this season, at home to Udinese.

Juventus and Roma kept up the pressure behind the Partenopei, though the Giallorossi left it late against Cagliari. Meanwhile AC Milan suffered an embarrassing defeat to Hellas Verona.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-2-1 formation deployed.

Emiliano Viviano – Sampdoria (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Not much he could do for Alessandro Matri’s winner, but saved a penalty and denied Sassuolo several chances.

Martin Caceres – Verona (3 apps)

The save denying Andre Silva was magic, and his constant double work between defending and attacking, as well as his leadership really lifted Verona.

Federico Fazio – Roma

A golden goal that gave Roma three absolutely fundamental points.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (4 apps)

Another goal to cap an overall solid performance and help Napoli to secure top spot.

Romulo – Verona (2 apps)

A motor providing quality and quantity to the Verona midfield, outrunning and outplaying his AC Milan counterparts, while also providing two assists. Utterly decisive.

Miralem Pjanic – Juventus (2 apps)

Scored his 14th free kick – nobody has scored more in the past ten years in Serie A. And the assist for Juve’s double, as well as controlling the midfield.

Antonin Barak – Udinese (4 apps)

Another majestic performance to help Udinese win at the Stadio Meazza. An assist, as well as the usual strength in the middle to outclass the Nerazzurri midfield.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli

Finally the goal that puts him on a par with Diego Maradona as the Partenopei’s highest ever scorer. His second of the season to help Napoli get back to the top of the table.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (3 apps)

Power and quality, once again. Another incredibly complete performance, coated by the icing on the cake of the two goals in eight minutes.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (3 apps)

Once again he was the added value for Atalanta this season, with a brace including a penalty and a lovely first goal.

Sergio Floccari – SPAL

Off the radar for most of the season, he appeared in a crucial clash, providing the decisive brace to give SPAL the three points at Benevento.