Serie A Team of the Week | Round 18

Juventus beat Roma in Saturday’s big Serie A clash, as Napoli retained their place atop of Serie A thanks to Marek Hamsik’s record-breaking goal against Sampdoria.

For the second week in a row, both Inter and AC Milan lost, while Lazio crushed Crotone, with Udinese got their fourth win in succession.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

Sassuolo needed points, but to get them against Inter seemed very difficult. Saving Mauro Icardi’s penalty was key for this amazing result that lifts the Neroverdi further away from the drop zone.

Bartosz Salamon – SPAL

A heavy point for SPAL after going 2-0 down to Torino. Little he could do on Iago Falque’s double, but annihilated Andrea Belotti.

Mehdi Benatia – Juventus (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A goal that is worth much more than just the three points, giving Juventus the edge over former club Roma. And he also had Edin Dzeko in his back pocket for most of the game.

Jordan Lukaku – Lazio

Executes what Simone Inzaghi wants from perfectly, being a motor on the flank and also breaking the deadlock against Crotone.

Iago Falque – Torino (3 apps)

It took him just 40 seconds to fire home the opener, and confirmed his good state of form, opposed to that of Adem Ljajic, by getting a brace.

Antonin Barak – Udinese (4 apps)

A phenomenon. When he scores, Udinese win, and he got his first Serie A brace with two beautiful finishes, the icing on the cake to Massimo Oddo’s team getting the fourth consecutive win.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli (5 apps)

The decisive goal in a vital win: the Captain becomes the club all time scorer, leaving Diego Maradona behind and gives Napoli three fundamental points.

Bryan Cristante – Atalanta (4 apps)

The goal to break the deadlock against his former club, the icing on the cake of a wonderful breakthrough season.

Mattia Destro – Bologna

Finally showed glimpses of the player he could have potentially become after the seasons at Siena and Roma with two goals to give Bologna the three points and a merry Christmas.

Diego Falcinelli – Crotone

When he sees Black and Blue he lifts his game and gets the goals: it happened with Crotone last season, it happened again this time round. A goal that could be decisive in the fight to avoid Serie B.

Kevin Lasagna – Udinese (3 apps)

At points he was able to do what he wanted on the pitch, setting up team mates, dribbling past opponents and letting lose a blast of a strike to make it 4-0 to Udinese.