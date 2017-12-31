Serie A Team of the Week | Round 19

Napoli ends the first half of the season top of the league, as Juventus kept up with the Partenopei.

A disappointing draw for Roma, as well as that between Lazio and Inter at the top, with Milan drawing against Fiorentina and Benevento managing their first ever Serie A win.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Samir Handanovic – Inter (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Fundamental to snatch a point that keeps Inter alive in the Champions League race. His teammates are not in top form, so he managed a couple of decisive saves to deny Lazio a goal.

Paolo Cannavaro – Sassuolo

The final game of his career wasn’t the easiest: in Rome against the likes of Diego Perotti, Patrick Schick and Edin Dzeko. He responded perfectly, giving no space to his opponents and then enjoying a sentimental goodbye with his fans.

Stefan De Vrij – Lazio (3 apps)

Where was Mauro Icardi? The short answer is: in De Vrij’s back pocket. Phenomenal defensive performance at the Stadio Meazza from the Dutch centre back.

Silvan Widmer – Udinese (2 apps)

He hadn’t scored in two seasons, then decided to score two goals in two games. Crucial to give Udinese the equaliser in Bologna, leading to their fifth win in five.

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan

The point in Florence could be very crucial for the rest of the season, and put simply he was at the right place at the right time to fire home the equaliser.

Allan – Napoli (2 apps)

Tremendously good performance by the Brazilian in Crotone, combining constant defending with pure quality. He gets better every game.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli (4 apps)

With every goal he scores he makes history for the club. And this time he also earned three points that give Napoli the title of “Campione d’Inverno”.

Simone Missiroli – Sassuolo

A point against their former coach Eusebio Di Francesco confirming the good form Sassuolo are in, thanks to a Missiroli goal.

Paulo Dybala – Juventus (8 apps)

When he decides to play at his best, no one can beat him in Serie A. The best player in the league, sorting out things for Juventus in Verona with a brace.

Massimo Coda – Benevento

A goal that will go down in history. Benevento get their first ever Serie A win. Epic.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria (4 apps)

When it seemed like SPAL might steal a point, Quagliarella decided it was time to intervene, scoring two in the final minutes and giving Samp a deserved win.