Serie A’s Headline Acts Take Centre Stage… Part Two

The opening fixture of the weekend sees a much improved Cagliari take on Sampdoria.

The hosts are making progress and have taken an average of 1.43 points per game with Diego Lopez (10 points in seven games), while they picked-up only 0.75 per game with Massimo Rastelli in eight matches.

Sampdoria have lost consecutive Serie A games for the first time in this campaign (vs Bologna and Lazio). The last time they lost three in a row in the league was in September 2016.

Juventus take on the league leaders for a second consecutive game this weekend and we can expect an equally tight encounter. Only Napoli (31) have faced fewer shots on target than Juventus 43) and Inter Milan (45) so far in this Serie A campaign.

Despite rejuvenating Inter’s fortunes this season, Luciano Spalletti has a terrible record against the champions and has won only one of his 21 previous Serie A meetings against the Bianconeri in his managerial career (D3 L17).

Chievo have found themselves in plenty of high scoring affairs this season and this could be another.

There have been 14 goals scored in the last two meetings between Chievo and Roma at the Bentegodi, with at least three by each side both times.

Roberto Inglese loves playing in front of the Chievo faithful; He’s bagged two braces in his last three league appearances at the Bentegodi and scored a brace in the last home game he played against Roma.

Napoli are finding things tough of late and have failed to score in three of their last seven league games, as many as in the previous 49.

The hosts may need to score quickly as Fiorentina have conceded only eight goals in the second half of games this season – only Inter (7), Roma (7) and Napoli themselves (4) have done better after the break.

Like many promoted sides, home comforts suit SPAL. Eight of their 10 points picked-up so far this season have come on their own turf.

Verona are the only one of the current Serie A sides against which Marco Borriello has played but not scored. Could this be the weekend for a personal milestone?

The last time Udinese faced a newly promoted side earlier this season, they ended up on the losing side (2-3 at home against SPAL).

Benevento will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run after last weeks heroics.

Five of the eight goals scored so far this season by the visitors have been from set-pieces – that’s the highest ratio in Serie A (62%). They might want to send Alberto Brignoli up for more corners!

Some teams struggle in front of their own fans. Sassuolo are yet to win a home game this season, and have collected only two points at the MAPEI Stadium so far. Last campaign they had won four of their first seven home game in Serie A

Their opponents Crotone are almost as poor on the road as Sassuolo are at home as they have won only one of their last eight away games (D1 L6) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in the process.

AC Milan seem to lurch from one crisis to the next and have won only two of their last 10 league games, after they had won five of the previous seven.

Their fortunes may change this weekend as historically no side has scored more top-flight goals against Bologna than AC Milan (215).

Genoa seem to be finding some form and have taken seven points from their last three league games, one more than the six they collected from the previous 13 games in Serie A.

Only AC Milan (-11) have recorded a worse points difference than Atalanta (-9) between this season and last season after 15 matches. The away side will be keen to address this.

Lazio face Torino this weekend and they usually start quickly. Only Juventus (17) have scored more first half goals than the hosts (16).

It is difficult to make a case for the visitors particularly in terms of scoring goals. Torino have scored 12 less than at this point last season, and have also five fewer points after the first 15 matches in Serie A.

