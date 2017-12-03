Simeone praises Pioli and reveals advice given to Fiorentina full-backs

Giovanni Simeone was all smiles after scoring the opener for Fiorentina against Sassuolo, praising his coach Stefano Pioli.

The Argentinian was happy to have scored and to have reached 50 appearances in Serie A, admitting it is a very positive moment for him.

“I’m not just smiling because I scored, but also for reaching the 50 Serie A games,” he told reporters. “It is a very beautiful moment for me.

“As a kid I dreamed to play in Serie A, so playing so many matches is a great achievement for me.

“When coach [Pioli] gives me trust and time on the pitch it is lovely,” he admitted.

El Cholito revealed his relationship with Fiorentina’s two full backs, Vincent Laurini, who delivered the assist for the goal, and Cristian Biraghi.

“I always speak to them about how they need to cross the ball,” Simeone said. “I want it in between the defenders and the goalkeeper, that way I can be most dangerous.

“I always want to improve and do better.”