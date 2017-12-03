Solid Fiorentina too much for fragile Sassuolo

Fiorentina beat Sassuolo 3-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday afternoon in Round 15 of Serie A.

Giovanni Simeone broke the deadlock for the Viola in the first half and Jordan Veretout doubled the hosts lead just before half time. Federico Chiesa got Fiorentina’s third to put the game to bed on 75 minutes.

Alessandro Matri tried his luck from midfield with a pretentious lob that went out to kick off the game in the best way possible.

Then Fiorentina started dominating ball possession, albeit in a very slow and sterile manner.

Cyril Thereau had an attempt after three minutes, before German Pezzella’s header from a corner went wide. Chiesa had a chance, but couldn’t get a good connection with the ball.

On 25 minutes Domenico Berardi sprang into life, but made a horrible attempt at goal.

A minute later Thereau had a decent attempt from inside the box, then Simeone tried a bicycle kick. Christian Biraghi made crucial intervention to stop Matri getting on the end of an interesting delivery by Berardi.

Just before the half hour, Chiesa headed a perfect long ball from Milan Badelj only to find Andrea Consigli on point. Moments later another Thereau attempt was cleared just before it could get in Consigli’s zone.

It was the prelude to Fiorentina’s opener. Laurini’s perfect cross was met by Simeone’s header to make it 1-0 after 32 minutes.

The Viola tried to make the most of the momentum but Chiesa’s shot was stopped by Peluso, before Simeone had another header towards goal, this time wide.

Sassuolo reacted with Matteo Politano firing at goal but finding Marco Sportiello in his way

Francesco Acerbi then tried his luck from 20 yards, but his went off target. It was Fiorentina again who celebrated moments later, with Veretout meeting Thereau’s assist to double the Viola’s lead just before the half time whistle.

GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Jordan #Veretout doubles the lead for Fiorentina. It's 2-0 just before halftime. The French MF scores his 3rd for the season. 42' #FiorentinaSassuolopic.twitter.com/P7qI1eaCFk — Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) 3 dicembre 2017

Sassuolo started off the better side in the second half, with a Peluso chance being blocked by Sportiello.

A thunderous header from Thereau was the first chance of the second 45 minutes for Fiorentina, but the French striker’s attempt flew over the bar.

Pezzella then had a go, and tested Consigli twice in the space of 10 seconds, with the Sassuolo keeper punching his first header away, then saving the second attempt low to the ground.

Sassuolo coach Giuseppe Iachini brought on Diego Falcinelli for Berardi on 60 minutes to try change things up front, then Pol Lirola was chosen to replace Marcello Gazzola. But it was Fiorentina again who went close to scoring, through Davide Astori.

The hosts’ third followed soon after, with Thereau getting his second assist, finding Chiesa in space, and the youngster cooly slotting home with 15 minutes remaining.

La Viola confirmed how decisive Thereau is for their attack, as Fiorentina are still to win without him in the team.

GOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Federico #Chiesa with the third for Fiorentina. Viola in cruise control in the 71st. 3-0 #FiorentinaSassuolopic.twitter.com/JwVZNYHAxt — Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) 3 dicembre 2017

Stefano Pioli then opted to give Laurini and Thereau a well deserved standing ovation from the fans, as he substituted them for Vitor Hugo and Khouma Babacar.

The Viola risked nothing in the final moments and took all three points climbing to 21, and continuing their pursuit of Europa League football, as Sassuolo remain 16th and stuck in the relegation battle.