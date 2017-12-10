Spalletti eyes Inter improvements

Luciano Spalletti was happy with a point but believed his Inter side could have done better against the champions Juventus on Saturday night.

The Nerazzurri rarely threatened with Juventus creating all the clear cut chances, but Inter managed to hold firm and extend their unbeaten start to the season to 16 rounds.

“There were occasions tonight where we lost possession too cheaply, especially in the second half,” Spalletti said addressing the media.

“But to come away from Juventus with a point is a very positive outcome. We have a lot of quality and potential. We deserve to be where we are in the standings.”

The coach has exceeded all expectations since his appointment over the summer with Inter earning credible draws away to both Juventus and Napoli, as the Nerazzurri marched to the top of Serie A.

“It has been three tough years for this club and for many it is a surprise to see Inter still unbeaten,” Spalletti went on. “But we could have done more and at times we appeared to settle.

“We lacked that extra bit of determination needed. We were happy to keep possession and I don’t think we picked out Brozovic enough in the first half. I also expected more from Candreva, Perisic and Icardi in attack.”

Spalletti closed by clearing up his touch-line disagreement with Chiellini: “I told him to let the referee do his job, but I was wrong as well. Chiellini said he was calm and the referee told me the same. I misunderstood the situation.”