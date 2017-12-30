Spalletti: Inter showed right mentality against Lazio

Despite failing to end their recent slump, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has called on his players to press forward after a 0-0 draw with Lazio on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri’s winless run in Serie A now stands at four matches, a streak that has seen them drop from first to seven points back of league leaders Napoli.

Despite the struggles, Spalletti insists he is happy with what has team has produced so far this campaign, including Saturday’s goalless effort.

“We must play like we did today,” he told Premium Sport. “My side have put together a great season so far.

“We won’t have all the answers [even when we return to winning]. A lot of points are needed, and we must face every match with the right conviction and mentality, just like today.”

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wasn’t happy to see a penalty called back using VAR, but Spalletti refused to be drawn into the argument.

“What Inzaghi said is something that you [the media] and fans at home can discuss,” he added.

“What I’m interested in is that the team played a great game. Let’s count the number of chances we created or the saves on Borja Valero and [Ivan] Perisic.

“Regardless, this isn’t something I want to discuss.”

Next up for Inter is a trip to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for a clash with Fiorentina on Friday.