Spalletti: Inter have to react to their problems

Luciano Spalletti wants a strong reaction from Inter following their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Patrick Cutrone grabbed the only goal of the game in extra time, as Inter fell to a third successive defeat, a run which is threatening to derail a potentially successful campaign.

“I’m worried about the fact we might believe we have some problems,” Spalletti told the press. “Everyone has problems. We just need to react in the right way.

“Using the knowledge of what we are, we need a reaction. Based on our knowledge we can build a stronger reaction. It seems as if things just happen because they have to happen.

“Whereas things happen depending on what people do. We need to solve things. We need to act, we need to solve our own problems, not think that someone else can solve them. The transfer window is out with our remit.

“I believe the players have the qualities to react on their own. We put together many positive results. We’ve taken a step back. But tonight we had the chances… if you don’t score, it’s your own fault.

“There’s definitely been a loss in belief. We might be a bit scared to fall back into the mediocrity. But thinking about it is the first step into falling into it. We need to help each other as a team. We need to give strength and back our qualities.

“I’ve always used this system, because I think we might lose balance with a different one. Whenever we try and change, we concede a bit more. I need to think about the balance of the team first and foremost.”