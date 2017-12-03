Spalletti piles praise on Inter players

Luciano Spalletti congratulated his Inter players in the wake of his side’s five-star showing at home to Chievo on Sunday afternoon.

The 5-0 victory saw the Nerazzurri move atop Serie A outright for the first time since January 2016, as they are now one point clear of second place Napoli.

“When you play like we did today, with a great team performance, it’s a brilliant result for everyone involved,” Spalletti told the press.

“The lads made a great start to the game and they controlled it from there. We are on the right track, we are leading the way and it shows we are working well. We are going about our business with the utmost professionalism.”

“These are three precious points against a very good Chievo side. We were focused and it was not easy to maintain the same level of intensity for the entire duration of the match. My players were excellent and showed all of their qualities.”

Inter now carry positive momentum into next week’s showdown with Juventus, but Spalletti downplayed the importance of the match in the race for the Scudetto.

“It is not a title decider,” the Inter coach continued. “It will be an extremely tough match and we know we will have to be at our best. Starting from tomorrow, we will focus on the game by working the way we have been doing so far.”