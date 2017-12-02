Entertaining Torino denied by Atalanta

Torino were pegged back by Atalanta after Josip Ilicic’s equaliser meant a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at the Stadio Grande Torino.

Nicolas N’Koulou broke the deadlock just before the break with a thunderous header, but Ilicic equalised ten minutes into the second half to make sure the points were shared.

Torino wore a special green jersey in remembrance of the Chapecoense plane crash of 28th November 2016, very similar to that of the Grande Torino in 1949.

The fans lit up their phones before kick off in tribute to the Brazilian side, then on 71 minutes the whole stadium stood and applauded with a thought towards the tragedy of a year ago, to mark the number of people who died in the tragedy.

The visitors started off the better side, putting the green Granata under some pressure.

The first chance of the game was a weak header by Andrea Petagna, following a Leonardo Spinazzola – who recovered on time for this game – cross. Salvatore Sirigu blocked it easily.

Another Petagna header moments later from a Papu Gomez free kick went close to breaking the deadlock for Atalanta.

Sinisa Mihajlovic was forced to make his first substitution after only 14 minutes, with Antonio Barreca replacing the injured Cristian Ansaldi.

Torino’s first chance came just before the hour as Adem Ljajic went inches away from scoring with a lovely free kick, then at the other end, defender Mattia Caldara tried his luck, but his volley went wide.

Then came more from Atalanta as first Bryan Cristante found Jasmin Kurtic in space, but the Granata defence recovered on time to avoid trouble.

Torino started pushing forward as half time approached and Joel Obi first, then Ljajic, found a great Etrit Berisha in their way.

Just before the break though, Torino took the lead as N’Koulou headed home a Ljajic corner kick to open the scoring.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini brought on Josip Ilicic for the second half, replacing a dull Kurtic and it almost immediately paid off. The Slovenian threatening the Torino goal, but Sirigu punched away a dangerous cross.

On 48 minutes Ljajic could have made it 2-0, after a lovely back heel pass by Iago Falque but his shot was deflected.

Then came another chance for Petagna, before Ilicic’s equaliser, with the Slovenian going one-on-one with Sirigu before firing home.

Atalanta then started dominating. First, Petagna’s shot was blocked by Sirigu, then Remo Freuler fired wide from the edge of the box. Moments later it was the Swiss midfielder again to miss the connection from a great position, and Ilicic almost got number two with a header.

Lucas Boye immediately created a chance after coming on, dribbling past two and laying off to Andrea Belotti who had a good strike.

The final minutes saw a dramatic end to the game as both teams went for the three points.

Belotti went on a great run but the defence managed to clear, but on the counter attack, Gomez was able to bear down on Sirigu who made a good stop, though there were calls for a penalty. After VAR review it wasn’t given.