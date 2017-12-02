Torino v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Torino welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Grande Torino for their Week 15 Serie A clash.

Sinisa Mihajlovic goes with Andrea Belotti to lead the Granata line, with Iago Falque back in the starting XI and M’Baye Niang left on the bench.

Gian Piero Gasperini responds with his usual 3-4-2-1, with Papu Gomez being the main man next to Andrea Petagna up front.

The Granata are unbeaten at home against Atalanta in Serie A since April 2007, collecting five wins and two draws. Though victory could be out of the question as Torino have won only one of their last nine Serie A games.

However, Atalanta have picked up just two points away from home this season, with Benevento the only side with a worse record in Serie A.

Torino (4-3-3): Sirigu; De Silvestri, N’Koulou, Burdisso, Ansaldi; Rincon, Baselli, Obi; Iago Falque, Belotti, Ljajic

Atalanta (4-3-2-1): Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Hateboer, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Petagna, Gomez