Tottenham take on Juventus in the Champions League, Roma face Shakhtar

A tricky tie awaits Juventus who take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Round of 16, with Bianconeri and Spurs having never met before in European competition

Meanwhile, Roma were paired with Shakhtar Donetsk, who essentially knocked Napoli out in the group phase. Shakhtar beat Roma in the 2010/11 round of 16, winning 3-2 in Italy and 3-0 at home.

The first legs being played on either the 13/14 or 20/21 February, 2018, with the second legs coming on 6/7 or 13/14 March, 2018.

