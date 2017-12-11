Totti: Roma must not underestimate dangerous Shakhtar

Francesco Totti has admitted that Roma can be pleased with being drawn against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, but warned against taking the Ukrainians lightly.

The former captain turned a director was representing the Giallorossi at the draw in Nyon, and watched on as the club avoided the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to be pitted against Shakhtar.

Whilst the Ukrainian champions lack the Champions League pedigree of some of the opponents Roma could have drawn, Totti insisted that the Lupi would soon come unstuck if they underestimated them.

“We have to say that, given who was available to us, in the end it went reasonably well,” Totti told ASRoma.com. “But we won’t underestimate Shakhtar in any way.

“They are strong both physically and technically, and are particularly formidable at home. It will be a difficult tie, and as we know well, the further you go in the competition, the harder the tests are.”

Due to the ongoing conflict in the Donbass region, Roma will travel to Kharkiv to take on Shakhtar on 21 February, before welcoming the Hirnyky to the Stadio Olimpico on 13 March.

The Giallorossi will be looking to reach the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League for the first time in 10 seasons.