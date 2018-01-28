40 things to know about Buffon on his 40th birthday

1) Scudetto king

No player in Serie A history has won as many Scudetti as Buffon, whose eight titles and counting remains an all time record along with Giovanni Ferrari, Giuseppe Furino and Virginio Rosetta.

2) Sport was his destiny

Buffon comes from a sporting family. His mother Maria Stella Masocco was a multiple national champion in both the shot put and discus, his father was also a shot putter with the national team, his uncle Dante Angelo Masocco was a professional basketball player and his sisters Guendalina and Veronica enjoyed successful spells in volleyball.

3) Azzurri appearance record

No man has ever pulled on the Italy jersey as many times as the 40-year-old, who has been capped on a staggering 175 occasions.

4) Demotion couldn’t even stop him

Despite playing in Serie B for half of 2006, Buffon was still a contender for all three of football’s major individual awards that year: The FIFA World Player of the Year, the Golden Ball and FifPro World Player of the Year.