A Fortunate First For Bonucci Gives AC Milan Victory Over Crotone

A somewhat fortunate first AC Milan goal for Leonardo Bonucci was enough to give the Rossoneri a 1-0 win over Crotone at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday afternoon.

Just over 42,000 were in attendance as Alex Cordaz punched the ball onto Bonucci’s back and into the the net as Milan started 2018 with victory.

As a result, Milan move into 10th position in the Serie A table ahead of the winter break with their next fixture coming against Cagliari on January 21.

Milan were utterly dominant in the opening period though initially struggled to test the resolute Crotone defence.

Hakan Calhanoglu had a number of blocked shots, while Giacomo Bonaventura, Ricardo Rodriguez and Suso all fired wide of the target.

Not content with the forward line getting all the action, Bonucci raced forward and tested Cordaz, before blasting another opportunity wide.

Just before the half hour, Rolando Mandragora had Crotone’s first chance but he ballooned well over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s crossbar.

As the first half came to an end, Milan stepped up the pressure, with Bonaventura being denied first by the defence, then finishing off target.

Lucas Biglia placed a wonderful strike into the top corner, but Cordaz made a flying save to deny the Argentine.

Then a Suso cross was headed onto the inside far post by Patrick Cutrone from six yards out before bouncing across the goalline, though it looked as if Cordaz got a slight touch to tip the ball onto the woodwork.

Suso had the first chance of the second half, with Cordaz punching clear the Spainard’s shot from inside the penalty area.

Milan made the breakthrough soon after as Cordaz punched a Calhanoglu corner onto the back of Bonucci and the ball ended up into the back of the net.

The Crotone goalkeeper redeemed himself somewhat, tipped a Bonaventura strike over the bar.

It looked like Milan then made it two as Franck Kessie latched onto the ball following the corner, and placed it into the net. However it was ruled out after VAR review.

Crotone were almost level but Donnarumma saved a Marcello Trotta strike across goal, with Davide Calabria hooking the follow up off the goalline.

Calhanoglu should have doubled the lead for Milan after he was found unmarked on the penalty spot, but the Turk fluffed his shot on goal.

Suso tried his usual cutting in from the right, but the effort was off target. Then Calhanoglu blasted wide from distance.

With the game coming to an end, Cordaz once again produced a flying save to palm clear Bonaventura’s curling effort. He then tried his luck from 40 yards out though the ball landed on the roof of the net.

