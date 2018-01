AC Milan got all three points in Cagliari thanks to a Franck Kessie brace, winning 2-1 at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday night.

The Ivory Coast midfielder scored a penalty and then a fine shot to cancel out Davide Barella’s opener and give the Rossoneri the victory.

Alessio Romagnoli shined at the back, as Gigio Donnarumma was disastrous.

Here are the Rossoneri’s Player Ratings: