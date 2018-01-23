AC Milan ready to keep Gattuso beyond the summer

After a shaky start to his tenure on the AC Milan bench, coach Gennaro Gattuso could be set to remain in charge of the Rossoneri beyond July.

Gattuso was appointed in November 2017 on an interim deal until the end of the season following the departure of Vincenzo Montella, with the initial view that he would then be replaced in the summer.

However, a string of good results in Serie A have prompted Milan bosses Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli to re-evaluate their plans, with the possibility of retaining Gattuso growing stronger each day.

It was thought an approach for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was in the offing, but the Derby della Madonnina win over rivals Inter, plus three matches unbeaten in Serie A have started to convince the hierarchy that Gattuso could be the man to lead Milan permanently.

