AC Milan v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Lazio to the Stadio San Siro for their Matchday 22 Serie A clash in the hope of extending their three-match unbeaten run.

After winning the reverse fixture earlier this season, the last time the Biancocelesti have won both games in a single Serie A campaign against the Rossoneri was back in 1977/78.

Franck Kessié may be playing on Simone Inzaghi’s mind as his first two Serie A goals came on in his league debut back in August 2016, when playing for Atalanta, against Lazio.

For Lazio, Marco Parolo has scored five goals against Milan in Serie A, more than against any other team.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Antonelli; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, de Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Caicedo.