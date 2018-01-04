Alisson: I could have starred for Roma last season

Alisson insisted that his superb form for Roma has come as no surprise, and that he would have showcased similar performances had he been afforded the opportunity last term.

The goalkeeper arrived at the Stadio Olimpico from Internacional in 2016, but spent his debut season as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny, with his only appearances coming in the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

However, with Szczesny moving on to Juventus, Alisson has firmly established himself as Roma’s first choice with a string of dominant displays. The Brazil international was adamant that he could have caught the eye last season if he had been given the chance though.

“I was expecting it [to enjoy such a strong season], I’ve always been confident in my own ability,” the 25-year-old claimed in a Facebook Live interview for ASRoma.com.

“When I wasn’t playing much last year I worked hard to ensure that I was in good shape when the time came.

“I was already ready when I joined Roma and I believe that if I played regularly from the moment I signed, I would have performed like this then too.

“I have a lot of confidence in what I do and I knew it was going to be a good year. I want to keep this up and continue doing well for Roma.”

Alisson has made 25 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League this season, and has 12 clean sheets to his name.