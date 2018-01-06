Allegri: Cagliari didn’t deserve to lose to Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that opponents Cagliari deserved more than the 1-0 defeat his side inflicted on them in Serie A on Saturday.

The Bianconeri struggled to break through against a determined home side at the Stadio Sant’Elia until Federico Bernardeschi’s second half goal, although Cagliari were visibly furious that VAR was not consulted after Leonardo Pavoletti appeared to have been fouled in the build up.

Immediately after the goal, the Rossoblu saw further claims of a handball by Bernardeschi in the box waved away. However, Allegri refused to be drawn on the performance of the officials and instead sought to defend the VAR system, as well as credit Cagliari.

“In every match there are moments that are disputed but I do not comment on these things, I only say that we won against a very good Cagliari side,” the tactician told Premium Sport.

“The decisions [to use VAR] are up to the referees, VAR is a great tool to help the officials. In the end, Cagliari did not deserve to lose, so I am happy that we leave with a win against a very good side.”

Juventus’ victory sees them go into the winter break within a point of Napoli at the top of Serie A.