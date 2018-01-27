Allegri: I’m happy, but Juventus need to move the ball quicker

Despite a convincing win over Chievo, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri we critical of his side’s movement of the ball and feels they have to play a little quicker in their upcoming matches.

Goals from Sami Khedria and Gonzalo Higuain were enough to give Juventus a 2-0 victory, only after the home side were reduced to nine men.

First, Samuel Bastien was given his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, before Fabrizio Cacciatore was given a straight red card for a show of dissent.

“Tonight we faced a Chievo side who were very defensive, and did so in a very organised manner, without every going forward or being aggressive,” Allegri told the press.

“We got a few favourable decisions, and started to play with a little more speed. But that is something we definitely have to improve on.

“We have to get the ball up field faster, and keep the ball better higher up the pitch too. We need to move the ball quicker.

“I’m happy with the result, despite us not getting a goal early on. Despite Chievo being down to nine-men, we took a few risks.”

After taking an hour to score against a very defensive Chievo side, Allegri doesn’t feel he will be short of attackers come the business end of the season.

“I don’t think we have any issues in attack,” he went on. “[Paulo] Dybala will be back in 15-20 days and we will see about [Juan] Cuadrado on Monday.

“At the moment we have four fit strikers, and last year we played with four every Sunday, and we won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and got to the Champions League final.

“We have plenty of players, but we need to reverse this trend of playing, especially when we face teams of a lower level.

“There is a sense of maturity and balance which doesn’t see us concede anything and to wait for the right moment to strike.

“But we can’t go to final third and then crash into a wall, and risk conceding on a restart of play which happened when Chievo had nine men. We risked conceding.

“Games in the second half of the season are harder to win because points mean a lot more, and teams defend what they have, and play more cautiously, giving away less space on the field.

“So goals to open games up come in different ways, which was the case tonight.”