Allegri: Juventus stopped playing after 70 minutes

Despite a less than impressive performance from Juventus, Bianconeri coach Massmiliano Allegri was happy that his side were able to take all three points against Genoa.

Douglas Costa’s second goal of the Serie A season was enough to give Juventus a 1-0 win over Genoa at the Allianz Stadium on Monday evening.

As a result, the Bianconeri move back to within one point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

“We played well overall, but at around 70 minutes the team stopped playing,” Allegri told the press.

“I had to make forced substitutions, though in the second half of the season we have to reset and start again.

“I’m glad that the team know after a certain point all they had to do was defend well. Genoa never had any real chances.

“Douglas Costa hasn’t scored many goals, but he has extraordinary technical qualities.”

Both last season’s Champions League finalists – Juventus and Real Madrid – have struggled to find form this season, Allegri still feels his side are well placed to take home the Scudetto.

“Juventus’ quality is this: wanting to win and passing that ideal onto everyone in the club,” the Bianconeri coach went on. “The players always want to improve and it is a continuous challenge.

“Napoli are always winning away from home, and it’s making for a great season. There are 17 matches left and they can get to 88 points.

“Getting about 90 guarantees you the Scudetto and we have three matches against direct rivals in the last five games of the season.”