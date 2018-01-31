Allegri: Nothing is decided yet

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insists that the Coppa Italia semi-final tie with Atalanta is far from over despite the Bianconeri’s 1-0 first-leg win in Bergamo.

Gonzalo Higuain scored the only goal of the game but the Bergamaschi made it tough for their visitors in the games latter stages.

“It’s an important victory we constructed in the first half,” Allegri said to Rai Sport after the game.

“We played good football, moving it from one side to the other and stretching Atalanta.

“In the second half, Atalanta naturally fought back and some fatigue set in, but we held out well. It’s an important result, although nothing is decided until the second leg.”

Gianluigi Buffon played a huge role in securing the win as he celebrated his return to the first team and his 40th birthday, denying Alejandro Gomez from the penalty spot in the first half and Allegri confirmed that he will return as first choice.

“I am happy for Gigi, who hadn’t played in the Coppa Italia for five years,” he added. “He hasn’t forgotten everything he knew just for being out of action for 45 days.

“He had a rest for a few weeks, perhaps he needed to put his feet up, but he’s back now and he’s our first choice goalkeeper.

“Wojciech Szczesny did well in his absence and is a champion, but Buffon is Buffon.”