Amin Younes arrives for Napoli medical

Napoli are set to complete the transfer of Amin Younes after the forward arrived in Rome for his medical, ahead of a move from Ajax.

The 24-year-old is expected to arrive at Napoli for a fee of €5 million and has bagged just one goal in the Eredivisie this season, in nine appearances.

“I’m really happy to take this big step and join Napoli,” he said upon arrival in Rome.

“Sometimes you only get one chance to go to a big club and if you don’t go, someone else will.

“If you’re going to leave Ajax you should go to a club that plays the same way and for me Napoli are the Ajax of Serie A.”

The German is looking to improve and believes Napoli are the team that will help him secure a spot on the national team.

“I spoke to Sarri and it gave me a feeling that I can find space in this side. The competition does not scare me, it can make me a better player,” he admitted when being interviewed by de Telegraaf.