Atalanta v Juventus: Official line-ups

Atalanta welcome Juventus to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo this Tuesday evening as they look to continue their fantasy season by causing another upset in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

La Dea have not featured in this round of the tournament since 1996, on which occasion they beat Bologna over two legs to progress. Unfortunately, they were unable to add to their solitary cup triumph – which came in 1963 – and fell to Fiorentina over two legs in the final.

The reigning champions will not make it easy for their hosts however, and Massimiliano Allegri will be keen to see his side retain their crown and make it four Coppa Italia trophies in a row, having won the competition in each of the previous three years.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Masiello, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Castagne; Cristante; Cornelius, Gomez.

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic.